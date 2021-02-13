Alley Co LLC Buys 13,497 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,886. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

