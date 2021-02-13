Alley Co LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

