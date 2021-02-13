Alley Co LLC Buys 677 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 3.5% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.16. 3,318,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

