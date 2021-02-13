Alley Co LLC Buys 814 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.75. 2,096,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $363.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

