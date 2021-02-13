Alley Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.15. 1,294,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,762. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.70. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

