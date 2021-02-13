Alley Co LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,204 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,763,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.85. 807,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,733. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.