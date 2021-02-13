Alley Co LLC Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after buying an additional 1,019,044 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $77.23. 1,954,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,206. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.