Alley Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.84. 4,825,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,554,589. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

