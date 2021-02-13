Alley Co LLC Purchases 1,318 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.74. 3,005,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

