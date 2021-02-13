Alley Co LLC Purchases 2,006 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,097. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

