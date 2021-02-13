Alley Co LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.2% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,506,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.57. 1,990,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,908. The stock has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

