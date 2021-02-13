Alley Co LLC Purchases 854 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.07. 767,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day moving average is $142.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

