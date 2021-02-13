Alley Co LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,405 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.0% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.23. 3,658,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $227.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

