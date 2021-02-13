Alley Co LLC Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $290.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,487. The company has a market cap of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $291.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

