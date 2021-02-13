Alley Co LLC Sells 50 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alley Co LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

