Alley Co LLC Sells 50,536 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alley Co LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,536 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 12.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 26.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 20.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.67. 626,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,721. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

