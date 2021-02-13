Alliance Wealth Management Group Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

