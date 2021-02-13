AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 82.6% in January

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the January 14th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE AWF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,903. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Bermudez bought 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

