AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 295,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 239,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of AB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 597,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,669. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

