Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $42.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

