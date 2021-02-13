AllSafe (ASAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $409,618.95

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $409,618.95 and $437.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000166 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

