Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.83 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,616 shares of company stock worth $4,805,990. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

