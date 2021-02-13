Alpha Coin Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,490.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,444.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $721.60 or 0.01520926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00593562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00041835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005603 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.