Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $317.24 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $317.24 million and $380.16 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.00277285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00087646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00089006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.55 or 0.97870039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.