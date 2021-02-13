Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,358 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.88. 2,865,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,966. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 184.40, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

