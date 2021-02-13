Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

ENB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 17,432,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,238. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.