Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,291 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 476,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Cisco Systems by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 33,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 15,239,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,437,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

