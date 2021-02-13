Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.19. 1,632,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

