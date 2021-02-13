Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,019 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 674,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,466. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $118.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

