Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.22 on Friday, hitting $2,104.11. 855,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,850.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,675.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.