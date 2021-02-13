Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,137,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,520. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

