Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,104.11. The company had a trading volume of 855,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,942. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,850.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

