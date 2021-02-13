Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

