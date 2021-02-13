Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,843.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

