Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,843.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

