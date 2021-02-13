Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,256,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,843.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,670.72. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

