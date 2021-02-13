Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $92,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,843.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,670.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

