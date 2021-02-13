Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 244,335 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.