Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 113.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Altice USA worth $22,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.