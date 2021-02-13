Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,897.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,232.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

