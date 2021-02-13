Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.8% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $51,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 341.1% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.1% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,198.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

