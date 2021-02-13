AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,840,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 14th total of 15,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 32.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMCX stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

