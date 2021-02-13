AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock remained flat at $$107.00 during trading on Friday. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332. The company has a market cap of $58.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $404.75 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC bought a new position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.54% of AMCON Distributing at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

