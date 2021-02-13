Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ameren worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,285,000 after purchasing an additional 529,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of AEE opened at $73.28 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.