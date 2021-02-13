American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.75% of American Assets Trust worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 442,880 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 327,839 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,121.38. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

