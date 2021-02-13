American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Trading 11.1% Higher

Shares of American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT) traded up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $300.00 and last traded at $300.00. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.00.

American Biltrite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

