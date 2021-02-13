American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,827 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 48.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,916,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,731 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 164.7% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 906,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

