American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.78 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
