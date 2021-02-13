American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $15.79. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 5,618 shares.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $220,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.