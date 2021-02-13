American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its stake in American Tower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,807. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.